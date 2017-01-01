SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

San Francisco 49ers announce both Trent Baalke, Chip Kelly fired

49ers head coach Chip Kelly speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Francisco 49ers announced that both Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly have been relieved of their duties. The organization has begun its search for the team's next general manager and head coach.

49ers Chief Executive Officer Jed York will address the matter at 10:00 a.m. Monday morning in the Levi's Stadium auditorium.

York released a statement saying: "I have informed Trent and Chip of my decision to pursue new leadership for our football team.

These types of conversations are never easy, especially when they involve people you respect personally and professionally. Trent gave this organization every ounce of effort he had over the last 12 years and his contributions were integral to the team reaching three straight NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl. I will forever be grateful for his dedication to the 49ers, and his friendship to me and my family. I wish Trent, Beth and their daughters the very best in whatever the future holds for their family.

Chip has my gratitude for the job he did this year, navigating the team through some adverse circumstances. I look forward to watching his career continue to unfold, and wish him and Jill great success in life. Despite my feelings for Trent and Chip, I felt the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary.

The performance of this team has not lived up to my expectations or those of our fans, and that is truly disappointing. We all expected to see this team progress and develop as the season went on, but unfortunately that did not happen. That is why now is the time to find a new direction for this team."

