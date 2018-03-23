SPORTS

50,000 fans expected at Levi's Stadium to watch Mexico vs. Iceland soccer game

Are you ready for some soccer? At least 50,000 fans are expected at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara Friday to watch Mexico's National Team take on Iceland. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Are you ready for some soccer? At least 50,000 fans are expected at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara Friday to watch Mexico's National Team take on Iceland.

Levi's Stadium is hosting the game which starts at 7 p.m. Both national teams are playing in this year's World Cup in Russia.

Santa Clara police said drivers can expect the usual heavy traffic and delays, including on Highways 101, 237, 880, Lawrence Expressway, Great America Parkway and San Tomas Expressway.

Click here for information on tickets, traffic, parking, and public transportation.

And click here to read the traffic advisory for the area.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
