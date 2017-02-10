Adelson pulls $650 million investment from Raiders Vegas stadium deal

Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson issued a statement Monday after he formally withdrew his $650 million investment into a stadium for the Oakland Raiders in Las Vegas. The billionaire was an investor in the proposed $1.9 billion stadium project.He used his immense political clout to get Nevada lawmakers to approve $750 in taxpayer money for the project and was set to contribute a great deal of money to make the stadium a reality.The Adelson family released this statement:The Oakland Raiders responded with this statement: