SPORTS
espn

Aldon Smith arrested for violating court order

SAN FRANCISCO -- Former Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith was arrested again Friday for violating a court order to stay away from a woman who said he assaulted her earlier this month.

Smith, 28, turned himself into San Francisco police Friday morning, according to police.

Smith was booked on three misdemeanor charges of violating a protective order. He had contacted the woman, who was his fiancée, leading police to issue a warrant for his arrest. Smith has pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanors -- domestic violence, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism -- stemming from the incident.

The woman called police March 3 after suffering what San Francisco police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith said he would enter substance abuse rehab after the previous arrest.

Smith, a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2011 and a first-team All-Pro in 2012, has had several run-ins with the law. He has been arrested on DUI charges multiple times and has previously faced weapon charges that were later reduced.

Smith played nine games for Oakland in 2015, with seven starts, and had 3.5 sacks. But the NFL, in reaction to his numerous brushes with the law and the league's substance abuse policy, suspended Smith for a year on Nov. 17, 2015, and has yet to reinstate him.

Related Topics:
sportsespnassaultarrestedsan francisco chroniclesan francisco 49erspolicenflcourt orderoakland raidersdomestic violencealdon smithsubstance abuse policy
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Warriors' Stephen Curry to return vs. Hawks after 6-game absence
Former Raider Aldon Smith reportedly arrested again
Braves, A's, Mariners latest MLB teams to add express entrances
Johnny Manziel throws at San Diego pro day before scouts of 13 teams
More Sports
Top Stories
Tesla driver hospitalized after fiery crash on SB Highway 101 in Mountain View
ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
Memorial held for Marin County deputy killed in crash on Highway 1
President Trump to sign $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto
Sacramento PD says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting
Former Raider Aldon Smith reportedly arrested again
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Wrong way crash kills driver in Santa Clara
Show More
2-alarm fire controlled in Berkeley, no injuries reported
Tax season terms for beginners
Hostage-taker in France kills 3, shot dead by police
For just a few dollars, strangers can learn a wealth about you online
Facebook could be slapped with a $2 trillion fine
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
More Photos