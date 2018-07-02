SPORTS
A's Bruce Maxwell gets two years of probation for gun-related incident

PHOENIX -- Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell has been sentenced to two years of probation on a disorderly conduct charge.

His sentencing Monday came nearly three months after he pleaded guilty to the charge in a gun-related incident.

Police say Maxwell had pointed a handgun at a woman who delivered food to his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, in October.

Police said in court documents that Maxwell lowered the gun once the woman explained why she was there. She then gave him the food and left.

Maxwell missed a four-game series in Toronto in May because he could not enter Canada while awaiting sentencing in Arizona.
