OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Oakland A's catcher Bruce Maxwell kneels during national anthem before game against Texas Rangers

EMBED </>More Videos

Before the A's played the Rangers, Oakland catcher Bruce Maxwell knelt during the National Anthem. (Source: NBCS)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Before the A's played the Rangers, Oakland catcher Bruce Maxwell knelt during the national anthem.

As Maxwell took a knee, Mark Canha put his hand on the rookie catcher's shoulder and afterward Maxwell and Canha exchanged a hug. Maxwell was clearly emotional in the moment.

After Maxwell took a knee the A's displayed a message at the Coliseum, saying "The Oakland A's pride ourselves on being inclusive. We respect and support all of our players' constitutional rights and freedom of expression."

Maxwell was the first Major League Baseball player to kneel during the anthem.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsOakland Athleticspoliticscolin kaepernickMLBbaseballbuzzworthyOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell first MLB player to kneel during national anthem
Rangers try to find an answer for A's in Oakland
Rangers fall 3 1/2 back for wild card with 4-1 loss to A's
Rangers visit A's with wild-card berth in sight
More Oakland Athletics
SPORTS
Toronto suffers late loss at Revolution; D.C.'s Patrick Mullins scores four goals
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell first MLB player to kneel during national anthem
Donald Trump says Warriors not welcome at White House
VIDEO: Warriors react after Pres. Trump's Twitter rant
More Sports
Top Stories
VIDEO: Warriors react after Pres. Trump's Twitter rant
UC Berkeley officials say 'Free Speech Week' called off, Yiannopoulos presser canceled as well
Trump responds to NBA star Stephen Curry, says invitation to White House 'is withdrawn'
Bay Area Weekend Events: Fall Beer Pour, Oktoberfest, Fall Equinox Celebration
Trump rips NFL commissioner for 'trying to justify' players' 'disrespect' for country
'Poopman' uses Kentucky car wash as personal restroom
Magnitude 6.1 aftershock hits southern Mexico days after deadly quake
Dam failure 'imminent' in Puerto Rico after Maria, thousands urged to evacuate
Show More
Trump takes veiled shot at Colin Kaepernick, calls him 'son of a ----' during speech
UC Berkeley prepares for possibly violent 'Free Speech Week'
'Eat Drink Los Gatos' event aims to bring people back to downtown
Bernie Sanders rallies for healthcare in San Francisco
VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes look at Warriors Media Day 2017
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Warriors react after Pres. Trump's Twitter rant
Warriors, NBA and NFL players denounce President Trump after Twitter rant
UC Berkeley officials say 'Free Speech Week' called off, Yiannopoulos presser canceled as well
Trump responds to NBA star Stephen Curry, says invitation to White House 'is withdrawn'
More Video