Don't be surprised if you start seeing athletes kneeling in other sports now!! Comments like that coming from our president. WOW! ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 — Bruce T Maxwell (@bruu_truu13) September 23, 2017

Inequality is being displayed bigger than ever right now as our president shows that freeedom of protest and speech is not allowed.. — Bruce T Maxwell (@bruu_truu13) September 23, 2017

This now has gone from just a BlackLives Matter topic to just complete inequality of any man or woman that wants to stand for Their rights! — Bruce T Maxwell (@bruu_truu13) September 23, 2017

Before the A's played the Rangers, Oakland catcher Bruce Maxwell knelt during the national anthem.As Maxwell took a knee, Mark Canha put his hand on the rookie catcher's shoulder and afterward Maxwell and Canha exchanged a hug. Maxwell was clearly emotional in the moment.After Maxwell took a knee the A's displayed a message at the Coliseum, saying "The Oakland A's pride ourselves on being inclusive. We respect and support all of our players' constitutional rights and freedom of expression."Maxwell was the first Major League Baseball player to kneel during the anthem.