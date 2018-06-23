SPORTS
espn

A's recall OF Nick Martini, send Chris Bassitt, Danny Coulombe to Triple-A

CHICAGO -- The Oakland Athletics recalled outfielder Nick Martini from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and optioned right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt and left-hander Danny Coulombe before their game at Chicago against the White Sox.

Martini will be available off the bench on Saturday. He was called up by the Athletics for three games this month and was hitless in nine at-bats. In 62 games for Nashville, the 27-year-old batted .305 with five homers and 33 RBI. In his last 34 games in the minors, Martini hit .360.

Bassitt made three starts with Oakland, going 0-3 with a 3.86 ERA. He started and lost in the second game of the A's doubleheader at Chicago on Friday, allowing five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Coulombe was the 26th man for the Athletics in Friday's nightcap, pitching two-thirds of an inning and allowing three hits. He is 1-1 with a 4.56 ERA in 26 relief appearances during three stints with Oakland this season.
Related Topics:
sportsespndanny coulombeoakland athleticsmlbchris bassitt
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
With call-up by A's, Edwin Jackson to join record-tying 13th team
San Jose Earthquakes end Real Salt Lake's home win streak
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Ilya Kovalchuk picks the Kings: Now what?
Martini gets 1st big league hit, Athletics top White Sox 7-6
More Sports
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News