WORLD SERIES

Astros fall to Dodgers 3-1, Game 7 will decide the World Series Champion

EMBED </>More Videos

The Astros fell to Dodgers 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series.

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Astros fell to Dodgers 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series. The series is now tied 3-3. Game 7 will decide the World Series Champion.

The Astros went on the board as George Springer hit a home run in the third inning. The Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor hit a base hit in the sixth that brought Austin Barnes in for a run. Corey Seager had a sacrifice fly to bring in Chase Utley for the leading run.

Dodgers went up again as Joc Peterson scored a home run in the seventh inning.

The Astros will face the Dodgers one last time on Wednesday at 7:20 p.m in Los Angeles.

Lance McCullers Jr. will be the starting pitcher.

Follow ABC13 Houston Sports on Twitter for live updates from L.A. and live tweet coverage during Game 6.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsworld seriesMLBHouston AstrosLos Angeles DodgersHoustonCalifornia
Load Comments
WORLD SERIES
World Series rings of yesteryear
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
Springer's 2-run homer gives Astros Game 2 win
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
More world series
SPORTS
Georgia opens at No. 1 in CFP, ahead of Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson
Sharks, Predators meet in matchup of past West champs
San Francisco 49ers introduce new QB
Jimmy Garoppolo 'looking forward to challenge,' 'enjoying process' with 49ers
More Sports
Top Stories
Officer, suspect injured in shooting in SF's Castro District
12 cent California gas tax now in effect
Santa Rosa shares spirit of Halloween with families displaced by fires
Investigation underway after fatal officer-involved shooting in Sunnyvale
Santa Rosa family reunited with irreplaceable family photos recovered from ashes of fires
7 On Your Side: Mobile banking system founder says you can keep more money
Minor injuries reported after runaway dump truck rams 9 cars in Pacific Heights
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
Show More
Halloween spending expected to reach new highs
Artists raise funds for North Bay fire victims
NY bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Consumer Reports: Does garlic have health benefits?
More News
Top Video
Investigation underway after fatal officer-involved shooting in Sunnyvale
Santa Rosa shares spirit of Halloween with families displaced by fires
12 cent California gas tax now in effect
Santa Rosa family reunited with irreplaceable family photos recovered from ashes of fires
More Video