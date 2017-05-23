SPORTS

Bay Area native, Indianapolis 500 competitor talks Giants, racing, and the Bay

With the qualifying laps behind him, he's back in San Francisco for a few days and sat down with ABC7 News reporter Jonathan Bloom. (KGO)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 airs on ABC7 March 28, and one of the favorites to win the race grew up in the Bay Area.

With the qualifying laps behind him, he's back in San Francisco for a few days.

Long before he was zipping around the racetrack, JR Hildebrand was zipping around the bases. "I started playing baseball as a kid," he told ABC7 News.

His favorite team is the Giants. When he used to go, they played at Candlestick Park. "I remember some big, heavy blankets up in the nosebleeds when the fog's rolling in," Hildebrand said.

So Tuesday, before the big race, he got a tour of AT&T Park.

The 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 airs on ABC7 March 28, and one of the favorites to win the race grew up in the Bay Area.

