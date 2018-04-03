SPORTS
espn

Benn records hat trick in Stars' 4-2 win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jamie Benn stole the puck from Tomas Hertl and scored the go-ahead goal with 3:06 left before finishing a hat trick with an empty-netter to give the Dallas Stars a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Mike McKenna, who replaced an injured Kari Lehtonen, got the victory after stopping all 17 shots he faced. McKenna last played in the NHL for the Arizona Coyotes on Feb. 16, 2015.
Gemel Smith scored with 5:17 left in the third period to tie it. Devon Shore won a battle along the boards and rushed the net, tapping it to Smith at the last second.

Logan Couture set a career-high with his 33rd goal of the season and Timo Meier scored No. 20 for the Sharks, who lost their fourth straight.

Lehtonen left the game with an upper-body injury with 4:06 remaining in the first period. He took a puck to the facemask, though that may be incidental to a possible injury in the neck area. Lehtonen saved 12 of 14 shots.

Couture put the Sharks ahead 1-0 after taking a pass from Brent Burns and firing it into the net from long range midway through the first period.

Meier added to the lead six minutes later after chasing down a puck that had bounced off Lehtonen's pads. He fired from the right side, finding a hole under Lehtonen's glove.

Benn made it 2-1 late in the second period, redirecting a centering pass from John Klingberg off Jones' shoulder pad and into the net. He added an empty-net goal in the closing seconds.

Game notes
Benn has points in 10 of his last 13 games. ... Stars C Tyler Seguin has points in each of his past four games and six of seven overall. ... Sharks F Evander Kane missed the game with an apparent arm injury suffered at Las Vegas on Saturday night. ... Sharks' C Dylan Gambrell made his NHL debut. ... The Sharks signed Sasha Chmelevski to a contract and assigned him to the AHL Barracudas. "Blessed to have signed my first NHL contract," he tweeted.

UP NEXT

Stars: Play at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Sharks: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

---

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Related Topics:
sportsespnnhldallas starssan jose sharks
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Kevin Durant, Warriors good enough to let Thunder beat themselves
Hamels pitches Rangers to 4-1 win over A's
Durant scores 34 to help Warriors top Thunder
Mariners send Fernandez to face Giants' Cueto
More Sports
Top Stories
Officials: YouTube shooter identified as user Nasim Aghdam
What we know about the alleged YouTube shooter
Witnesses describe 'scary' YouTube shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at YouTube HQ in San Bruno
Needle, drug use epidemic prompts action from BART
Good Samaritans help YouTube shooting victims in San Bruno
ABC7 News' Dick Epting shares insight on search for suspect in YouTube shooting
VIDEO: Surgeon treating YouTube shooting victims speaks out on gun violence
Show More
VIDEO: Police receive call reporting YouTube shooting
Bay Area water officials working to safeguard systems in case of quake
Employees visibly shaken by shooting at YouTube
VIDEO: Man texts family from YouTube shooting, 'I am safe for now'
Consumer Reports: Managing taxes you can't pay now
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos