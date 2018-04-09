SPORTS
espn

Cal turns to Air Force's Jim Knowlton as new AD

BERKELEY, Calif. -- California has hired Air Force athletic director Jim Knowlton to run its athletic department.

Chancellor Carol Christ announced Monday that Knowlton will replace the departing Mike Williams and start his stint as AD on May 21.

Knowlton spent the past three seasons as athletic director at Air Force and previously held that job for nearly seven years at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Knowlton played college hockey for Army and served as deputy athletic director and interim athletic director at West Point.

He takes over a department with financial difficulty that could lead to the need to eliminate some of the 30 varsity programs.
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
