Club Leon's Landon Donovan scores winner in return to San Jose

ESPN staff
Landon Donovan scored the only goal of the night as Club Leon defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 in a friendly at the Avaya Stadium on Saturday.

The United States international, who played for the Quakes between 2001 and 2004, hit a sweet strike on the turn in the 19th minute.

The hosts had their chances to equalise, but sent three good chances over the crossbar in the first 45 minutes.
Donovan, 36, came out of retirement for the second time to join Leon in January, but has so far struggled to get minutes for the Liga MX side.

