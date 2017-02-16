SPORTS

Only On 7: Mike Shumann goes 1-on-1 with 'Mr. Shark' Patrick Marleau

EMBED </>More News Videos

ABC7 Sports Anchor Mike Shumann sat down with "Patty" to talk about life in the Bay Area, bringing the Stanley Cup to San Jose, and if he believes he will get the call to the hall of fame. (KGO)

By
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
ABC7 Sports Anchor Mike Shumann sat down with "Patty" to talk about life in the Bay Area, bringing the Stanley Cup to San Jose, and if he believes he will get the call to the hall of fame.

Patrick Marleau - AKA Mr. Shark - at 37 years of age is playing his 19th season in San Jose.

Drafted at the age of 17, he is the longest tenured player in teal, holding numerous franchise records. Marleau just recently became the 45th player in NHL history to score 500 goals - and only 17th to do so with one team.

He currently ranks within the top 45 in all-time goals, and top 70 in points.

Click the viewer above to see Mike's full interview with Mr. Shark

MORE: San Jose Sharks Team Page
Related Topics:
sportsnhlSan Jose Sharkshall of fameSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
76ers' Joel Embiid 'more surprised' than anyone by 2016-17 success
Ex-NBA player Shane Battier named head of Heat analytics department
Ducks' Antoine Vermette banned 10 games for slashing linesman
Police: Jets' Darrelle Revis involved in weekend altercation in Pittsburgh
More Sports
Top Stories
Work underway to remove leaning concrete slab in SoMa
Trump bashes news media, defends start of administration
1 rescued from fire at San Francisco apartment building
Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Students, businesses take part in 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
2 injured in big-rig crash on I-880 in Oakland
Show More
Anderson Reservoir in Morgan Hill is at risk of overflowing
HazMat team called in after reports of Alameda gas leak
Bay Area businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Drivers could face toll to drive down Lombard Street in San Francisco
BUSTED: Here's the top 12 craziest drug disguises
More News
Top Video
Students, businesses take part in 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Trump bashes news media, defends start of administration
Two injured in big rig crash on I-880 in Oakland
Bay Area businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
More Video