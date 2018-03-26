SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Dusty Baker returning to San Francisco Giants as special adviser

Dusty Baker, right, is greeted by Willie McCovey before the Nationals' baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in San Francisco. (A{)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Former San Francisco Giants manager Dusty Baker is returning to the team as a special adviser to Larry Baer. He will also be reporting to Giants Executive Vice Presidents Brian Sabean,

The announcement took place at the 2018 Play Ball luncheon, a benefit for the Giants Community Fund.

RELATED: Ty Blach to start opener with Madison Bumgarner out

Baker managed the Giants from 1993-2002, bringing them to the brink of a World Series title in 2002.

He managed the Washington Nationals the past two seasons, before his contract was not renewed.

Baker also managed the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

