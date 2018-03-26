SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Former San Francisco Giants manager Dusty Baker is returning to the team as a special adviser to Larry Baer. He will also be reporting to Giants Executive Vice Presidents Brian Sabean,
The announcement took place at the 2018 Play Ball luncheon, a benefit for the Giants Community Fund.
RELATED: Ty Blach to start opener with Madison Bumgarner out
Baker managed the Giants from 1993-2002, bringing them to the brink of a World Series title in 2002.
He managed the Washington Nationals the past two seasons, before his contract was not renewed.
Baker also managed the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.
Click here for more stories on the San Francisco Giants.
Dusty Baker back with the @SFGiants working as a special assistant to Larry Baer. Good to see him back. #Giants pic.twitter.com/k3Z3Q1uK58— Mike Shumann (@MikeShumann) March 26, 2018