Dusty Baker back with the @SFGiants working as a special assistant to Larry Baer. Good to see him back. #Giants pic.twitter.com/k3Z3Q1uK58 — Mike Shumann (@MikeShumann) March 26, 2018

Former San Francisco Giants manager Dusty Baker is returning to the team as a special adviser to Larry Baer. He will also be reporting to Giants Executive Vice Presidents Brian Sabean,The announcement took place at the 2018 Play Ball luncheon, a benefit for the Giants Community Fund.Baker managed the Giants from 1993-2002, bringing them to the brink of a World Series title in 2002.He managed the Washington Nationals the past two seasons, before his contract was not renewed.Baker also managed the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.