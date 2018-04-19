The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles' trip to London has been set for Oct. 28 as part of Week 8, the NFL announced Thursday.
The Eagles head to England's home of soccer, Wembley Stadium, to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in one of four NFL international games next season. The game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. in London (9:30 a.m. ET).
The previous week, the Los Angeles Chargers will host the Tennessee Titansat Wembley, also with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff.
Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium in London will be the site for an Oakland Raiders home game on Oct. 14 against the Seattle Seahawks. That will have a 1 p.m. ET starting time.
Thursday's announcement set the order of the Eagles-Jaguars and Titans-Chargers matchups. The three games in the U.K. had been previously announced.
For the third straight year, the NFL will stage a game in Mexico City. The Los Angeles Rams will host the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 11 Monday night game Nov. 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Eagles' London trip vs. Jaguars set for Week 8
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories
More News