EXCLUSIVE: Oakland football player with leukemia inspires Warriors
The Golden State Warriors took time to fulfill the dream of an Oakland high school football player who has been battling leukemia. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriorstook time out Thursday to fulfill McLymonds High School football player, Darryl Aikens' wish. Aikens has leukemia, and though he is still fighting his cancer has returned.

His dream was to meet Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

Aikens, 18, is watching his idol Steph Curry launch one three point shot after another.

His family is counting each precious second as Aikens gets a chance to fulfill his wish to meet Curry, Durant and other Warriors stars up close and in person.

"This is my first time," said Aikens. "For me to live in Oakland 19 years and this is my first time being up here. Knowing that it's up here, but never being invited to come up here."

Though Aikens recieved a bone marrow transplant from his mother in June the family learned just before Christmas that his cancer is back and the prognosis isn't good.

"He's a McClymond Warrior too," said Aikens' mother Tierra Barker. "He play football for McClymonds HS. He wasn't able to play this year but he's a Warrior and he fight hard. And the Golden State Warriors, they fight too."

Despite his condition Aikens was able to make it to a Warriors practice, to be with the team and be one of them if only for a little while.

Aikens told ABC7 News these superstars inspire him, but it seems it may be the other way around.

"Someone so strong and courageous, we can learn a lot from him," said Kevin Durant. "He's probably doing more for us than we can do for him."

That's because Aikens may be the ultimate warrior.
