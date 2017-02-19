EXCULSIVE: Mike Shumann goes 1-on-1 with 'Mr. Shark' Patrick Marleau

ABC7 Sports Anchor Mike Shumann sat down with "Patty" to talk about life in the Bay Area, bringing the Stanley Cup to San Jose, and if he believes he will get the call to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.Patrick Marleau - AKA Mr. Shark - at 37 years of age is playing his 19th season in San Jose.Drafted at the age of 17, he is the longest tenured player in teal, holding numerous franchise records. Marleau just recently became the 45th player in NHL history to score 500 goals, and only 17th to do so with one team.He currently ranks within the top 45 in all-time goals, and top 70 in points.