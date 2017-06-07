Fans gearing up for Game 3 of NBA Finals in Cleveland

SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
ABC7 Reporter Wayne Freedman is in Cleveland, talking to Warriors and Cavs fans who are gearing up for the big game. Watch the video in the player above for his full report.
Welcome to Cleveland aka Believeland though the sign seems to say Relieveland. #dubson7 #warriors #CLE #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/cZaOaHiphZ— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 7, 2017
More later what is no longer called 'The mistake by the lake.' #Warriors fans, where are you? #dubson7 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/S0EQcbVSkN— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 7, 2017
New attitude. "I love Cleveland." #DubsOn7 #abc7now pic.twitter.com/NC1zcz5ijR— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 7, 2017
With the #indians going to the World Series and Cavs coming back, CLE has a new attitude. #dubson7 #Warriors #abc7now pic.twitter.com/g2IvsIadE7— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 7, 2017
Until last year, the parking meters were younger than CLE's last championship. Not no more.#DubsOn7 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/eRFobdvmvM— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 7, 2017