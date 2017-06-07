GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Fans gearing up for Game 3 of NBA Finals in Cleveland

EMBED </>More Videos

Wednesday night is the first game of the Finals held in Cleveland. Wayne Freedman spoke Warriors and Cavs fans before Game 3. (KGO-TV)

By
CLEVELAND (KGO) --
Wednesday night is the first game of the Finals held in Cleveland, and the Warriors are hoping to gain a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
ABC7 Reporter Wayne Freedman is in Cleveland, talking to Warriors and Cavs fans who are gearing up for the big game. Watch the video in the player above for his full report.

ESPN and ABC's coverage of Game 3 of the NBA Finals starts at 5:30 p.m. on ABC7. And right before that join ABC7's Larry Beil and Mike Shumann for the Dubs on 7 pregame show, brought to you by Jeep. Shu will be live in Cleveland. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

Click here for full coverage on the Warriors, including game recaps, photo galleries, and exclusive interviews.

We want to see your Warriors fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7 and we may show them online or on TV.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsnba finalsNBAlebron jamesstephen currykevin durantdraymond greenOaklandSan FranciscoOhio
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Warriors look to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals tonight
#DUBSON7: Get latest Golden State Warriors news here
SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Vendors selling Warriors gear pumped for NBA Playoffs
ESPN Deportes' Alvaro Martin talks Warriors, Cavs at NBA Finals game 3
Warriors look to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals tonight
Warriors to face off against rival Cavaliers in Game 3 tonight on ABC7
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Vendors selling Warriors gear pumped for NBA Playoffs
ESPN Deportes' Alvaro Martin talks Warriors, Cavs at NBA Finals game 3
Warriors to face off against rival Cavaliers in Game 3 tonight on ABC7
Walnut Creek facility hosts summer basketball camps
More Sports
Top Stories
Warriors look to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals tonight
Fugitive Va. sex offender arrested near SF homeless shelter
Trial begins for man accused of stuffing body into suitcase
Woman charged for allegedly putting meth in toddler's mouth in Berkeley
Vendors selling Warriors gear pumped for NBA Playoffs
Comey: Trump sought to 'lift the cloud' of investigation
Stolen tracking devices help Santa Clara police catch thieves
Show More
SF man faces felony charges in disabled parking placard scheme
Bay Area, Cleveland food banks compete in fundraising challenge
Reports of aggressive coyotes prompt San Francisco trail closures
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Congressman invites UK PM to Silicon Valley over social media fears
More News
Top Video
Vendors selling Warriors gear pumped for NBA Playoffs
Comey: Trump sought to 'lift the cloud' of investigation
Stolen tracking devices help Santa Clara police catch thieves
Trial begins for man accused of stuffing body into suitcase
More Video