Fans gearing up for Game 3 of NBA Finals in Cleveland

More later what is no longer called 'The mistake by the lake.' #Warriors fans, where are you? #dubson7 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/S0EQcbVSkN — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 7, 2017

Until last year, the parking meters were younger than CLE's last championship. Not no more.#DubsOn7 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/eRFobdvmvM — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 7, 2017

Wednesday night is the first game of the Finals held in Cleveland , and the Warriors are hoping to gain a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. ABC7 Reporter Wayne Freedman is in Cleveland, talking to Warriors and Cavs fans who are gearing up for the big game. Watch the video in the player above for his full report.