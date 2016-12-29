SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Foot Locker stores across the country are honoring the late sportscaster Craig Sager Thursday.
Stores are offering a three piece collection of Sager-themed pins, including one in the shape of a colorful suit similar to the ones for which Sager was famous. There's also one in the shape of a microphone, and another featuring the phrase, "Sager Strong."
All the net proceeds from the pins will benefit the Sager Strong Foundation, which supports cancer research. Sager died from Leukemia in December.
Foot Locker x @PINTRILL SAGERSTRONG Pin Collection. In select stores 12/29 for $25. All net proceeds go to the SAGERSTRONG Foundation. pic.twitter.com/Q75SLjVM79— Foot Locker (@footlocker) December 23, 2016