Foot Locker x @PINTRILL SAGERSTRONG Pin Collection. In select stores 12/29 for $25. All net proceeds go to the SAGERSTRONG Foundation. pic.twitter.com/Q75SLjVM79 — Foot Locker (@footlocker) December 23, 2016

Foot Locker stores across the country are honoring the late sportscaster Craig Sager Thursday.Stores are offering a three piece collection of Sager-themed pins, including one in the shape of a colorful suit similar to the ones for which Sager was famous. There's also one in the shape of a microphone, and another featuring the phrase, "Sager Strong."All the net proceeds from the pins will benefit the Sager Strong Foundation , which supports cancer research. Sager died from Leukemia in December.