Foot Locker honors late sportscaster Craig Sager to benefit cancer research

Pins available at Foot Locker to benefit late sportscaster Craig Sager are seen in this undated image.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Foot Locker stores across the country are honoring the late sportscaster Craig Sager Thursday.

Stores are offering a three piece collection of Sager-themed pins, including one in the shape of a colorful suit similar to the ones for which Sager was famous. There's also one in the shape of a microphone, and another featuring the phrase, "Sager Strong."

All the net proceeds from the pins will benefit the Sager Strong Foundation, which supports cancer research. Sager died from Leukemia in December.

