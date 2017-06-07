Football and broadcasting legend John Madden was the star attraction at a charity event in Livermore.The 81-year-old has stayed out of the public eye since battling serious health issues over the past year.This is the first time in a while that Madden has appeared on camera.Everyone in attendance wanted a picture with the former Raiders head coach at the annual "Battle of the Bay" Bocce ball event.Madden is the co-host, along with former 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci, who started the event 19 years ago."You don't realize how much you enjoy something until you miss it. So I've missed the last few, and I really, really miss it," said John Madden."This is good stuff. Yeah, just win baby," said Steve Marinucci.This event raises money for special Olympics, diabetes research, and youth football.The program at Tri-Valley High School got a $50,000 check.Naturally, Madden had to talk some pro-sports. He says the Warriors play the game the way it's supposed to be played with face-paced offense and defense.Madden also called Steve Kerr a great coach saying every time he hears Kerr speak, he learns something new.