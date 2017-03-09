Former Raiders linebacker surprises Santa Rosa student with award

Former Raiders linebacker Jerry Robinson visited Santa Rosa's Elsie Allen High School to make the surprise announcement to Daniel Nguyen that he is the Raiders' Bay Area All-Star Scholarship Team recipient.The announcement was made in the quad at lunchtime in front of a crowd of his classmates and teachers, as well as his parents.Robinson also presented Nguyen with a $5,000 scholarship, which goes along with him being named this year's Raiders' BAASST Team recipient.Nguyen plays on the rugby and wrestling teams and has a GPA of 4.67. He's attending Yale University in the fall.The Bay Area All-Star Scholarships are awarded to seven successful Bay Area students. BAASST was formed in 1996 as a partnership among the Raiders, Warriors, A's, Sharks, 49ers, Giants and Earthquakes.