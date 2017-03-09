SPORTS

Former Raiders linebacker surprises Santa Rosa student with award

EMBED </>More News Videos

Former Raiders linebacker Jerry Robinson visited Santa Rosa's Elsie Allen High School to make a surprise announcement to student Daniel Nguyen. (KGO)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Former Raiders linebacker Jerry Robinson visited Santa Rosa's Elsie Allen High School to make the surprise announcement to Daniel Nguyen that he is the Raiders' Bay Area All-Star Scholarship Team recipient.

The announcement was made in the quad at lunchtime in front of a crowd of his classmates and teachers, as well as his parents.

Robinson also presented Nguyen with a $5,000 scholarship, which goes along with him being named this year's Raiders' BAASST Team recipient.
Nguyen plays on the rugby and wrestling teams and has a GPA of 4.67. He's attending Yale University in the fall.

The Bay Area All-Star Scholarships are awarded to seven successful Bay Area students. BAASST was formed in 1996 as a partnership among the Raiders, Warriors, A's, Sharks, 49ers, Giants and Earthquakes.
Related Topics:
sportsOakland Raidersscholarshiphigh schoolhigh school sportsawardSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
NFL players react on social media during free agency
Cal holds of Utah 78-75 in Pac-12 quarterfinals
2 SFPD officers injured in crash involving Aldon Smith
Warriors will put the Wolves' defense to the test
Niners agree on deals with LB Malcolm Smith, K Robbie Gould
More Sports
Top Stories
EB I-80 closed in Richmond after 2 shot
Father of accused stalker doesn't think son talked to underage girls
No bomb found after threat prompts Los Gatos Jewish center evacuation
Rollover crash causes major backup in San Jose
Witness describes Hwy 101 road rage fight in SF
2 SFPD officers injured in crash involving Aldon Smith
San Jose officials prepare for flood response town hall
Show More
Raider's stadium deal with Bank of America looming
Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge remains closed due to deterioration
Raiders' Aldon Smith detained after crash in San Francisco
SFPD seek suspect in attack on female Muni driver
Car crashes into New Mexico cafe, injures 4 customers
More News
Top Video
2 SFPD officers injured in crash involving Aldon Smith
Witness describes Hwy 101 road rage fight in SF
Father of accused stalker doesn't think son talked to underage girls
No bomb found after threat prompts Los Gatos Jewish center evacuation
More Video