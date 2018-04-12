SPORTS
Former Stanford CB Terrence Alexander joins LSU as grad transfer

BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU officials say former Stanford cornerback Terrence Alexander has signed with the Tigers as a graduate transfer and is eligible to play this season.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Alexander, whose signing was announced on Thursday, played in 41 games with the Cardinal, making 57 tackles, one interception and breaking up eight passes.

However, he missed most of last season after an injury in Stanford's opener against Rice. He was subsequently granted a medical redshirt, giving him one more season of eligibility.

Alexander attended high school at New Orleans-area football powerhouse John Curtis, winning three state championships there. He also participated on state championship-winning indoor and outdoor track and field teams in high school.
