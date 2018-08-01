SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Funeral service for 49ers legend Dwight Clark held at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco

Dwight Clark was remembered at a private memorial service at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral Wednesday morning. (KGO-TV)

By Mindi Bach and Amy Hollyfield
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Dwight Clark was remembered at a private memorial service at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral Wednesday morning.

VIDEOS: Family, 49ers legends remember Dwight Clark at memorial in SF
VIDEO: Family, 49ers legends speak at Dwight Clark memorial (1 of 4)

VIDEO: 'One of the toughest things I've ever had to do': 49ers' Joe Montana remembers Dwight Clark at memorial in San Francisco

Former San Francisco 49ers great Joe Montana spoke about his friend Dwight Clark at a memorial service at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral.


NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi were among the dignitaries who celebrated Clark's life. Before he died, Clark chose those closest to him to speak at his funeral.

"I'm not one for writing things down, but I won't lie. This is probably one of the toughest things I've ever had to do," 49ers legend Joe Montana said during the memorial.


But the difficulties were overcome by the pure joy Clark was known to bring to the fans and to those who knew him best.

"Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened," former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo said.

Clark is best known for making the winning touchdown catch in the last minute of the game against the Cowboys in 1981, sending the Niners to their first Superbowl ever. Former offensive lineman Guy McIntyre said before the ceremony he wants people to know there was much more to Clark than that catch.

RELATED: South Bay sports community reflects on Dwight Clark's passing

Clark fought a two year battle against ALS. He died last month at the age of 61. He is survived by his wife Kelly and three kids.

Clark's remains are buried on the property of former owner Eddie Debartolo, who also has the same goalpost that stood during that famous play. The tombstone is the exact distance from the goalpost that Clark was when he made the catch
Click here for more stories on the San Francisco 49ers.

