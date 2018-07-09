SPORTS
espn

Giants' Buster Posey will miss All-Star Game with injured hip

SAN FRANCISCO --Giantscatcher Buster Posey will miss the All-Star game because of a lingering right hip issue that needs an injection to calm inflammation.

Manager Bruce Bochy made the announcement Monday before the start of a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs. The Giants had been discussing the possibility for about a month, Bochy said, and Posey is scheduled to have the injection after Sunday's Bay Bridge Series game against Oakland.

Posey began the day batting .285 with five homers and 27 RBIs in 74 games. Bochy believes the hip has affected Posey's power.

The 31-year-old Posey sat out two games in late May at Wrigley Field with soreness in the hip.
