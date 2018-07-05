SPORTS
Giants' Johnny Cueto roughed up in first start back from DL

San Francisco Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto, making his first start since being activated from the DL, got roughed up early Thursday night.

Cueto allowed five runs on 10 hits, including two home runs, in 5 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals at AT&T Park. He had two strikeouts and two walks.

Cueto allowed three runs total before going on the disabled list April 22 with a right elbow sprain.

He got off to a fast start for the Giants this season, going 3-0 with a 0.84 ERA, 26 strikeouts and six walks in 32 innings before being sidelined.

The Giants were 45-43 going into the game, and still in the mix in the National League West, 3 games behind the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks and three games behind the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers.

They are set to get more reinforcements, with right-hander Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) to be activated from the disabled list this weekend.
