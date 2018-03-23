SPORTS
espn

Giants' Madison Bumgarner suffers broken pitching hand

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken pitching hand after being hit by a line drive on Friday against the Kansas City Royals.

"It's just a downer, we know what we means to us," manager Bruce Bochy told reporters, according to the Bay Area News Group. "It's just terrible news for us."

Bumgarner, making his final tuneup before his scheduled Opening Day start, was struck by a hard shot off the bat of the Royals' Whit Merrifield in the third inning.

Bochy went out to the mound with the team trainer to check on the left-hander, who was quickly removed from the game.

The Giants were already expected to have right-hander Jeff Samardzija on the disabled list to begin the season, after an MRI on Thursday revealed a strained pectoral muscle.

The team opens its season on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 29.

