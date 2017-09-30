SPORTS

Giants Pitcher Matt Cain to retire from Major League Baseball

San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Cain throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 31, 2017.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Matt Cain is set to pitch for the final time in his accomplished career with the San Francisco Giants.

A day before his 33rd birthday, he figures to get a loud cheer from the home fans at AT&T Park today when he faces San Diego.

Cain helped the Giants win a pair of World Series championships and also pitched a perfect game.
The Associated Press contributed to this post.
