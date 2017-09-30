SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Matt Cain is set to pitch for the final time in his accomplished career with the San Francisco Giants.
A day before his 33rd birthday, he figures to get a loud cheer from the home fans at AT&T Park today when he faces San Diego.
Cain helped the Giants win a pair of World Series championships and also pitched a perfect game.
The Associated Press contributed to this post.
Standing ovation as he heads to the bullpen 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) September 30, 2017
CA18N @Snapchat filter [👻 SFGiants]#ThanksCain | #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/6jYTdMQvJF