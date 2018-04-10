SPORTS
Giants put Johnny Cueto on DL, recall Steven Okert from Triple-A

SAN FRANCISCO -- Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto has been put on the 10-day disabled list because of a sprained left ankle.

The move is retroactive to Saturday, when he injured himself during an indoor workout. With ace lefty Madison Bumgarner sidelined by a broken pinkie finger in his pitching hand, this marks the second straight season the Giants' top two in the rotation are on the DL.

Cueto (1-0) had already been pushed back from a scheduled start Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Andrew Suarez is set to start the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Cueto threw a bullpen Tuesday prior to going through a series of tests with the training staff before the club decided on the DL.

San Francisco recalled lefty Steven Okert from Triple-A Sacramento, and he was available.
