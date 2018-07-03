SPORTS
espn

Giants starters Johnny Cueto (elbow), Jeff Samardzija (shoulder) to come off DL this week

Johnny Cueto will return to the San Francisco Giants' rotation on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals and Jeff Samardzija will return Saturday, manager Bruce Bochy told reporters Tuesday.

Cueto has been sidelined since May 1 with a strained right elbow. Samardzija has been out since May 30 with tightness in his right shoulder.

With Cueto returning, Derek Holland will move to the bullpen, Bochy said. Dereck Rodriguez, who was to be Thursday's starter, will start Friday instead.

Cueto, who is 3-0 with an 0.84 ERA in five starts this season, pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in two rehab appearances at Triple-A Sacramento. Samardzija, 1-4 with a 6.56 ERA in eight starts, was hit hard in two rehab starts, going 0-2 with a 7.32 ERA. He allowed six home runs.

Holland is 5-7 with a 4.36 ERA in 17 starts this season.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbbruce bochysan francisco giantsjeff samardzijajohnny cueto
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Sources: Kevon Looney agrees to re-sign with Golden State
DeMarcus Cousins says conversations with Warriors sealed decision to join
Second half shaping up as wild ride to baseball's postseason
LeBron James banner pulled from Cleveland building after Lakers deal
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland Ghost Ship fire defendants reach plea deal, will avoid trial
Dumbarton Bridge reopens after overturned trailer cleared
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Water overwhelms Philadelphia streets
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Consumer Catch-up: Drug prices rising, card skimmer warning
Family of Oakland teen Jahi McMath speaks in SF
San Jose braces for illegal fireworks
Show More
Facebook post threatens to call ICE on popular Chicago ice cream shop
VIDEO: Attorneys, victim's father speak about Ghost Ship fire plea deal
Police arrest suspect in shooting death of security guard in SF's Bayview
County Fire scorches over 70,000 acres, threatens structures
Think twice before buying used car seats
More News