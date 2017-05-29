OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The countdown to the NBA Finals is on, and Dubs fans can't wait for Thursday when the latest grudge match against the Cleveland Cavaliers begins.
It's the first time in NBA history that the same two teams will meet in the finals for three years in a row.
Kevin Durant and Steph Curry look well-rested because they haven't played a game in over a week. The Warriors are ready for the finals.
catch the NBA Finals on ABC7 starting Thursday.
