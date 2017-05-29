GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State grudge match: Players, fans gear up for NBA Finals against Cavaliers

The countdown to the NBA Finals is on, and Dubs fans can't wait for Thursday when the latest grudge match against the Cleveland Cavaliers begins.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The countdown to the NBA Finals is on, and Dubs fans can't wait for Thursday when the latest grudge match against the Cleveland Cavaliers begins.

It's the first time in NBA history that the same two teams will meet in the finals for three years in a row.

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry look well-rested because they haven't played a game in over a week. The Warriors are ready for the finals.

