Golfer has hilarious fail while trying to hit ball out of pond

This golfer's epic fail left him and his friend in hysterics. (YouTube/Trevor Sheahan via Storyful)

A golfer in Ireland was trying to get his ball out of a tight spot, but his failed attempt was so funny it had his friend in stitches.

Trevor Sheahan uploaded his hilarious fail to YouTube, where he explained what happened after he hit his ball onto the edge of a pond.

"The plan was to play it like a bunker shot, and hit about an inch behind the ball - that didn't work out so well, club bounced off the water and hooked over my left shoulder into the middle of the lake."

Sheahan added that no ducks were harmed.
