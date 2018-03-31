SPORTS
Hard fall forces Warriors' Patrick McCaw to leave game on stretcher

Chris Haynes
SACRAMENTO -- Golden State Warriors second-year guard Patrick McCaw was undercut inadvertently by Sacramento Kings forward Vince Carter in the third quarter and took an awkward hard spill, landing on what appeared to be his backside.

McCaw stayed on the floor for several minutes in pain with his body contorted sideways.

Both teams were in shock, and Golden 1 Center was silent as McCaw lay on the court.

Teammate Nick Young had a difficult time looking in the direction of McCaw while he was being tended to.

After about five minutes, a stretcher was summoned. About five minutes later, McCaw was placed on the stretcher and carried away. He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center in an ambulance for further evaluation.

McCaw was given a standing ovation, and both teams huddled together in unity for prayer. Soon after, Warriors players David West, Shaun Livingston and JaVale McGee went to the locker room to calm their emotions.

