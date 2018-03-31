Hard fall forces Warriors' Patrick McCaw to leave game on stretcher

McCaw stayed on the floor for several minutes in pain with his body contorted sideways.
Both teams were in shock, and Golden 1 Center was silent as McCaw lay on the court.
Teammate Nick Young had a difficult time looking in the direction of McCaw while he was being tended to.
After about five minutes, a stretcher was summoned. About five minutes later, McCaw was placed on the stretcher and carried away. He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center in an ambulance for further evaluation.
McCaw was given a standing ovation, and both teams huddled together in unity for prayer. Soon after, Warriors players David West, Shaun Livingston and JaVale McGee went to the locker room to calm their emotions.
