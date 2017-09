The 43rd annual Giro di San Francisco bicycle races will take place in San Francisco starting at 8 a.m. on Monday.Hundreds of cyclists of all ages are taking part in the event, which includes 10 races.The first race begins at 8 a.m., and the final pro race will start at 3 p.m.The races will prompt streets closures near Levi's Plaza, the Embarcadero, Battery and Front streets.