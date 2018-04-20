Hunter Pence goes on 10-day DL with sprained right thumb

The San Francisco Giants have put outfielder Hunter Pence on the 10-day disabled list because of a right thumb sprain, the team announced Friday.
Mac Williamson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take Pence's spot on the roster.
Pence, 35, has been dealing with the thumb injury since the Giants' home opener April 4, when he made a diving attempt in the outfield against the Seattle Mariners.
He was held out of the lineup Thursday night in the Giants' 3-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Pence is batting .172 with no homers and three RBIs.
