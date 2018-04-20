SPORTS
Hunter Pence goes on 10-day DL; call-up Mac Williamson homers

The San Francisco Giantsput outfielder Hunter Pence on the 10-day disabled list because of a right thumb sprain, the team announced Friday.

Mac Williamson, who was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take Pence's spot on the roster, hit a two-run homer in his first big league game this season, helping the Giants defeat the Los Angeles Angels 8-1 on Friday night.

Pence, 35, has been dealing with an injured right thumb since the Giants' home opener April 4, when he made a diving attempt in the outfield against the Seattle Mariners.

He was held out of the lineup Thursday night in the Giants' 3-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pence is batting .172 with no homers and three RBIs.
