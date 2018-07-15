SPORTS
espn

Ignacio Piatti, Saphir Taider lead Montreal Impact past the San Jose Earthquakes

Reuters
Ignacio Piatti had a goal and an assist and Evan Bush had two saves to lead the Montreal Impact to a 2-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night at Saputo Stadium in Montreal.

Saphir Taider also scored for Montreal, which moved to within one point of the fifth-place New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference. The Impact, who started the season with a 3-10-0 record, has won six of their last eight matches, five of them by shutout.

Andrew Tarbell had one save for San Jose, which remained winless in its last 10 MLS games. The Earthquakes, in last place in the Western Conference, haven't won a game since defeating Minnesota United, 3-1, at home on May 12.

Taider, a 26-year-old midfielder who is a member of the Algerian national team, gave Montreal a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute with his fourth goal of the season and third in three games. Taider was stationed in the middle of the penalty box when he received a crossing pass from Piatti and turned and rifled a left-footed shot inside the right post past a diving Tarbell.

San Jose had a chance to tie it just before half-time with a pair of shots by midfielder Jahmir Hyka, both in the 43rd minute. The first attempt came from inside the left corner of the penalty box and was deflected wide by a diving Bush. The second came on the left edge of the six-yard box, but Bush came out to make a point-blank save.

Piatti, left open outside the middle of the penalty box, made it 2-0 in the 74th minute when he fired a shot off a pass from Alejandro Silva inside the right post for his 10th goal of the season. The 33-year-old midfielder from Argentina, recently named to the 2018 MLS All-Star squad, just missed scoring another goal in the 61st minute when his shot from the middle of the box rolled inches wide of the left post.
Related Topics:
sportsespnsan jose earthquakesmontreal impactmajor league soccerignacio piatti saphir taider lead montreal impact past the san jose earthquakes
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
A's rally on Canha's pinch-hit home run to beat Giants 4-3
Improved A's, Giants look for series win
Sharks captain Joe Pavelski leads after 2nd round at celebrity golf tournament
Sharks' Joe Pavelski leads early at American Century Championship
More Sports
Top Stories
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Firefighter bitten in face by pit bull after San Leandro fire
Protests, clashes after Chicago man is killed by police
Feinsten snubbed as CA Democratic Party endorses de Leon
Cal Fire firefighter killed battling blaze near Yosemite
Video: Two toddlers hanging from Chicago apartment window rescued
Carlos Santana mural repainted in the Mission after vandalism
Man behind plan to split California in 3 appeals to Supreme Court
Show More
Berkeley I-80 shooting leaves 3 hurt
Missing Oregon woman found alive near Big Sur
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
25 taken to hospitals after bus overturns on 10 Fwy in Los Angeles
Girl, 12, accused of trying to poison stepbrother
More News