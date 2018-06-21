SPORTS

JaVale McGee shares love for charity, talks upcoming Juglife softball game

EMBED </>More Videos

Golden State Warriors superstar JaVale McGee stopped by ABC7 News to share his love for giving back and to preview his upcoming Juglife Celebrity Softball Game and had some fun with the ABC7 crew afterward. (KGO)

by Mindi Bach
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
JaVale McGee stopped by ABC7 News to share his love for giving back and to preview his upcoming Juglife Celebrity Softball Game and had some fun with the ABC7 crew afterward.

The game, hosted by Javale, will feature all of your Golden State Warriors favorites, including Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green.

Proceeds from the game will benefit Juglife, a charity founded by JaVale and entrepreneur Kez Reed. Their mission is to help everyone understand how critical water is to life and lifestyle.

VIDEO: JaVale McGee looks great as an ABC7 News reporter 'I lost my shirt'

They help those in need worldwide by providing safe, clean drinking water in undeveloped areas of the world and promoting water as the best choice for an active lifestyle.

For tickets to the charity softball game and more on Juglife, visit this page.

KEEP SCROLLING: For JaVale McGee's super fun visit to the ABC7 News studios.
EMBED More News Videos

JaVale McGee stopped by ABC7 News to share his love for giving back and to preview his upcoming Juglife Celebrity Softball Game and had some fun with the ABC7 crew afterward.

VIDEO: JaVale McGee does the weather at ABC7 News with Spencer Christian
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorscharitycharitiesdrinking waterwater conservationwaterNBAbasketballSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
With call-up by A's, Edwin Jackson to join record-tying 13th team
San Jose Earthquakes end Real Salt Lake's home win streak
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Ilya Kovalchuk picks the Kings: Now what?
Martini gets 1st big league hit, Athletics top White Sox 7-6
More Sports
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News