JaVale McGee shares love for charity, talks upcoming Juglife softball game

The game, hosted by Javale, will feature all of your Golden State Warriors favorites, including Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green.
Proceeds from the game will benefit Juglife, a charity founded by JaVale and entrepreneur Kez Reed. Their mission is to help everyone understand how critical water is to life and lifestyle.
VIDEO: JaVale McGee looks great as an ABC7 News reporter 'I lost my shirt'
They help those in need worldwide by providing safe, clean drinking water in undeveloped areas of the world and promoting water as the best choice for an active lifestyle.
For tickets to the charity softball game and more on Juglife, visit this page.
KEEP SCROLLING: For JaVale McGee's super fun visit to the ABC7 News studios.
About that #JugLife with @JaValeMcGee. https://t.co/wQE6UxEYKV pic.twitter.com/Hk4hPNAIdc— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 22, 2018
Javale McGee is the new @abc7newsbayarea weatherman. pic.twitter.com/iKVTlGmxG3— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 22, 2018
Not a bad day at work. #Warriors @JaValeMcGee stopped by with the Larry O’Brien Trophy here @abc7newsbayarea His @JuglifeWater Celebrity Softball Tournament is this Saturday! Get your Tx!! (Producer @CaseyPrattABC7 knocked this out of the park!) pic.twitter.com/BVr6SA2lNx— Mindi Bach (@MBachSports) June 22, 2018
Good times in studio with @JaValeMcGee ! Congrats on the championship and thanks for stopping by! #Juglife @warriors pic.twitter.com/PW07FVYacu— Ama Daetz (@AmaABC7) June 22, 2018
CAPTION THIS! Taken during my interview with #Warriors @JaValeMcGee when he came to visit our @abc7newsbayarea studios tonight to talk #NBA Titles and #Juglife pic.twitter.com/iwjh9GzmDR— Mindi Bach (@MBachSports) June 22, 2018
Thanks for coming to @abc7newsbayarea, @JaValeMcGee! I can confirm for #Warriors fans he’s just as sweet and funny in person as he appears on TV. Yet another reason to love the Dubs - authentic, real people who are great role models for my toddler daughter! 💙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/A0Qs3xDIvN— Kimberlee Sakamoto (@KimmieSakamoto) June 22, 2018
#Warriors @JaValeMcGee practicing to come off off the bench for @SpencerABC7 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SCPBBsE5T6— Mindi Bach (@MBachSports) June 22, 2018
Let me tell you how cool @JaValeMcGee is.— Tess Stevens (@TessStevens) June 22, 2018
1. He cares about others and founded his own charity, @JuglifeWater.
2. After a long day of press he stayed and chilled with the @abc7newsbayarea crew.
3. He did not say anything about the shirt I’m wearing in this picture. pic.twitter.com/eL7lH0reRH
I’m out of a job. @JaValeMcGee @warriors #Juglife pic.twitter.com/u3wABhkhvd— Ama Daetz (@AmaABC7) June 22, 2018
When @warriors Javale McGee comes to KGO @abc7newsbayarea he has a blast at the weather wall! 📺🏀 #dubson7 pic.twitter.com/zRSeCl3oh4— watkowski (@watkowski) June 22, 2018