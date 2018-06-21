JaVale McGee shares love for charity, talks upcoming Juglife softball game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3634437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> JaVale McGee stopped by ABC7 News to share his love for giving back and to preview his upcoming Juglife Celebrity Softball Game and had some fun with the ABC7 crew afterward.

JaVale McGee stopped by ABC7 News to share his love for giving back and to preview his upcoming Juglife Celebrity Softball Game and had some fun with the ABC7 crew afterward.The game, hosted by Javale, will feature all of your Golden State Warriors favorites, including Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green.Proceeds from the game will benefit Juglife, a charity founded by JaVale and entrepreneur Kez Reed. Their mission is to help everyone understand how critical water is to life and lifestyle.They help those in need worldwide by providing safe, clean drinking water in undeveloped areas of the world and promoting water as the best choice for an active lifestyle.