Jerry Jones, Cowboys take a knee before National Anthem

Cowboys, including owner Jerry Jones, take a knee before national anthem tonight. Boos heard in crowd. pic.twitter.com/UpZUedLgaG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 26, 2017

Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Cowboy's owner Jerry Jones joined his entire team in kneeling before the National Anthem.Jones then stood with the players and interlocked arms throughout the song.Many players including star running back Ezekiel Elliott remained kneeling.The amount of protests around the NFL ballooned this weekend in the wake of President Donald Trump's criticism of players who protest during the national anthem. Only four players were observed kneeling or sitting last weekend, and two others raised their fists.It is believed to be a protest to President Donald Trump's recent comments on protests during the anthem.Trump on Friday night criticized NFL players who lodge protests during the national anthem.Speaking at a political rally in Alabama, Trump said, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a (explicit) off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!"He has since tweeted several times on the issue.Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in August he wasn't a fan of the anthem protests spreading."I just feel so strongly that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we can have the liberties we have," Jones said during his weekly radio appearance on KRLD-FM 105.3 on Aug. 22. "I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it."The Cowboys tweeted a picture with the hashtag #FootballIsFamily.