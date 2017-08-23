Wednesday was a very special day at Oakland's Kipp Bridge Academy.The kids went wild when Klay Thompson hit the first official shot at the school's new "Klay Thompson Court."In addition to a new basketball court, 600 students got new sneakers just like the ones Thompson wears.They also got to hear from their hero. "You just got to realize they go hand and hand, if you want to be on the court you have to have the grades. That was easy for me because I love basketball so much I didn't want anything to get in the way of it," said Thompson.Thompson donated the money to refurbish that court and the school's rec room.