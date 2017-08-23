STANFORD CARDINAL

Longtime voice of Stanford sports, Bob Murphy dies at 86

STANFORD, Calif.
The longtime voice of Stanford sports has died.

The university issued a statement Wednesday saying Bob Murphy passed away Tuesday due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease.

Murphy broadcast Stanford football and basketball games from 1964 to 2007 and was known for his folksy style. Murphy was born at Stanford Hospital and graduated from the university.

He also pitched for Stanford on the 1953 baseball team, which was first in the school's history to reach the college world series.

Murphy passed away at the age of 86.
