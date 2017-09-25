SPORTS

Mom raising awareness after son burned at football practice

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother is raising awareness after her son suffered burns while doing drills during football practice in Arkansas. (KTRK)

JONESBORO, Arkansas --
An Arkansas mother says she wants other parents to know what happened to her son during football practice, so that it doesn't happen to anyone else.

A Nettleton Junior High School football player, whose parent wanted him to remain anonymous, suffered burns Wednesday after doing drills on a hot outdoor track.

His mother said that her son's coach made players do bear crawls and crab walks on the hot surface.

He came home with severe burns on his hands. That day the temperature reached a high of 93 degrees.

"He came home with open wounds and I was like 'Where did these come from?' He was not going to even say anything," said the mother, who also asked to remain anonymous.

In an interview with KAIT, she said that her son told her some kids got in trouble, so the entire team had to do bear crawls and crab walks.

"He didn't realize his hands were that hurt until he did the forward crawl and they started to sting. He said when he held his hand up, he saw the skin from the blister was hanging," she said.

She posted her concerns on Facebook, which triggered a response from the school. "I cannot blame anyone for their reaction to that," Nettleton School District Superintendent James Dunivan said. "Especially a parent who sends their child to school and they come home injured. I cannot blame any concerned parent who saw that for reacting anyway other than what they did. When I first saw it, it was just something that you do not want to occur."

The athletic director immediately reached out to the mother about her son's injuries and they all took responsibility for it.

She said the school district has been amazing at being 100 percent supportive. "Nobody once blamed him for his injuries," she said. "They never once said he did the exercises wrong or that it was his fault. It was always a 'I am so sorry.'"

Related Topics:
sportsburn injuriesfootballhigh schoolhospitalteenu.s. & worldArkansas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Vote: The best (and worst) so far from Week 3 in the NFL
Vote: Weigh in on Week 4 in the Pac-12
Clayton Kershaw earns 18th win as Yasmani Grandal lifts Dodgers
Young Athletics open final home series vs. Mariners
More Sports
Top Stories
North Korea says Trump has 'declared war' on his country
Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting case
2 officers hospitalized after multi-car crash in Oakland
McCain calls brain cancer prognosis 'very poor'
$10k available to Cal student groups to bring speakers to campus
NASCAR owner says he'll fire employees who protest
Study: Face shape may reveal if you're more likely to cheat
Oakland Raiders players sit during national anthem
Show More
CHP searching for suspects after Bay Area toll booths robbed
Redskins put it all together in prime time to rout Raiders
Gunman identified in Tennessee church shooting that left 1 dead, 6 injured
LeBron James bashes Trump for disinviting Steph Curry
Merkel wins 4th term as German far-right party makes gains
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday
2 officers hospitalized after multi-car crash in Oakland
Three things you didn't know about Freddie Highmore
Study: Face shape may reveal if you're more likely to cheat
More Video