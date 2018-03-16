NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54

C'MON GUYS, you crashed our dang website, our IT people wanna watch the game too, please form an orderly line — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

PUT SOME RESPECK ON IT! WE HAVE DEFEATED NO.1 OVERALL SEED VIRGINIA 74-54 — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

UMBC has made NCAA Tournament history.The University of Maryland-Baltimore County became the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed after upsetting Virginia 74-54.This was a shocker. Virginia was the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP poll.So many people wanted to check out the college and possibly buy some swag, that the school's website crashed.They were no match for the Retrievers, especially after halftime. The game was tied at the half.UMBC looked like the No. 1 seed.Also, UMBC's Twitter account made a trending tweet after the historic win.