New San Francisco Deltas soccer team kicks off in 2 weeks

It's been an uphill battle for the new team which faced some community opposition.
They have 22 players from around the world.
We have an incredible opportunity to bring people together, but we can't do this alone. #OnlyTogetherhttps://t.co/rBZqRdJsbB pic.twitter.com/iKGu8mVOTT— San Francisco Deltas (@sfdeltas) March 6, 2017
"I think San Francisco has a lot of potential for soccer and the community is excited, and so are fans," says Devon Sandovall with the Deltas.
While the Deltas have many people behind them, not everyone in this community welcomed them with open arms. Last March, some expressed their concerns about traffic and having the team at Kezar Stadium where beer and wine will be served.
"Six thousand cars does not work," complained one person.
The @sfdeltas play @IndyEleven on March 25 at Kezar. But you can meet the team this Friday at Civic Ctr. from 3:30-5. pic.twitter.com/MCwgIMwrZa— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) March 13, 2017
But the team was allowed to play at Kezar following a plan to spend nearly $1 million to improve the stadium. The city liked that the team will play only 18 home games a season. The rest of time, Kezar will be used by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. No tax dollars were spent.
The deltas are now focused on winning over the community.
"Over one-third of our stadium will be priced at under $20 dollars, giving away over 200 tickets to community groups and non-profit groups per game," explained Matt Berson with the SF Deltas.
"We exist and don't exist yet because we haven't played officially games. But we want to focus on growing and building within the community," said Coach Marc Dos Santos.
Saalih Muhammad is the only local player. He grew in Richmond where soccer was not the sport of choice for many kids.
"I think it's a really good opportunity for the minority kids to see a different sport that reaches globally," said Muhammad.
The team says it wants to be the inspiration for the next generation of players.
Come meet our official soccer team, @SFDeltas on 3/17 at Civic Center. Go #SFDeltas. pic.twitter.com/KCbJDfT3by— Mayor Ed Lee (@mayoredlee) March 12, 2017
Open Practices This Week:— San Francisco Deltas (@sfdeltas) March 13, 2017
Mon. 10-12 at Beach Chalet in Golden Gate Park
Tues. 10-12 at Boxer Stadium in Balboa Park pic.twitter.com/VPP0aCiMPz
Do you think they want my job? @sfdeltas pic.twitter.com/kMXE7nl05x— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) March 13, 2017
First practice for the @sfdeltas pic.twitter.com/GwuLxgo7ZN— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) March 13, 2017