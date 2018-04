NHL moves up All-Star skills competition, game in 2019

NEW YORK -- The NHL is moving up its All-Star skills competition and game next season.After years of holding the skills competition on Saturday night and the All-Star Game on Sunday, the NHL is moving each event up a day for the 2019 weekend hosted by the San Jose Sharks . The skills competition will take place on Friday, Jan. 25 and the game on Saturday, Jan. 26 at SAP Center.The league announced the change Monday.It's uncertain if the All-Star Game will still take the form of a 3-on-3 tournament as it has the past two years. The 3-on-3 tournament was negotiated beginning in 2017 for five-day bye weeks for each team.San Jose is hosting NHL All-Star Weekend for the first time since 1997.