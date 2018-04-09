  • LIVE VIDEO California police chiefs discuss proposed bill over peace officers' use of force
NHL moves up All-Star skills competition, game in 2019

NEW YORK -- The NHL is moving up its All-Star skills competition and game next season.

After years of holding the skills competition on Saturday night and the All-Star Game on Sunday, the NHL is moving each event up a day for the 2019 weekend hosted by the San Jose Sharks. The skills competition will take place on Friday, Jan. 25 and the game on Saturday, Jan. 26 at SAP Center.

The league announced the change Monday.

It's uncertain if the All-Star Game will still take the form of a 3-on-3 tournament as it has the past two years. The 3-on-3 tournament was negotiated beginning in 2017 for five-day bye weeks for each team.

San Jose is hosting NHL All-Star Weekend for the first time since 1997.
