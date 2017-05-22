GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Oakland art exhibit features Warriors art from around the world

Called "Dubz Against the World," this exhibit includes the works of 27 artists from around the world, all on display at Sole Space. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
As the Warriors charge their way through the playoffs, a new art exhibit is becoming all the rage in Downtown Oakland. It features Dubs artwork from local artists and around the world.

It's a take on the Golden State Warriors not often seen, at least not on a conventional NBA poster or print.

Called "Dubz Against the World," this exhibit includes the works of 27 artists from around the world, all on display at Sole Space, which doubles as a shoe store and an art gallery.

"Perfect time and perfect place. The playoffs are on. We're right here in the heart of Warriors Ground, Downtown Oakland, just five blocks from where they practice and two BART stops from the arena," Sole Space's Jeff Perlstein said.

Known for his dribbling prowess, here Steph Curry has arms like an octopus. One of Warriors star Kevin Durant is a tad on the dark side. "It's the Slim Reaper. I love that one. I think that one's probably my favorite," Warriors fan Noah Pond said.

"I look around and see the room of all the different poses. I love how they captured Kerr. It's amazing. The guys who dreamt up this artwork have so much talent," Warriors fan Bobby Pond said.

And while some of the art work has sinister overtones, other pieces are more whimsical, like one of Curry with his young daughter.

"You look at some of them, like the one with Riley up there, that's my favorite one," fan Elton Elay said. "She's probably one of the more popular Warriors and she's not on the payroll."

The collection will occupy Sole Space until early June, or for as long as the Warriors season rolls into the summer.

Click here to visit Sole Space's website.

Click here to visit the Facebook page for the CONSCIOUS Basketball Art Exhibition.

Click here for more stories about the Golden State Warriors.

