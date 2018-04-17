OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Oakland Athletics celebrate 50 years at Coliseum with free tickets

There are lots of sentimental baseball memories for Oakland A's fans Tuesday night on the 50th anniversary of their first game at the Coliseum. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
There are lots of sentimental baseball memories for Oakland A's fans Tuesday night on the 50th anniversary of their first game at the Coliseum.

Pitcher Lew Krausse was on the mound on April 17, 1968. And he's throwing the first pitch Tuesday.

Eighty-two-year-old Imogene Combs was here in 1968 and has the Opening Day pin on her hat to prove it. She is being seated in the exact same place where she sat 50 years ago. She said, "It was exciting because they were new here and I just fell in love. I just love baseball."

Her daughter, Karen Combs, remembers being at the game as a kid. She said, "I remember eating kraut dogs, that's what I remember. We were down in different seats."



The A's are wearing throwback jerseys for a vintage look. All seats are free. Primo sections are reserved for season-ticket holders. All other seats are first come, first served.

Oakland A's President Dave Cabal said, "We have RSVPs for capacity of the stadium 60,000. We're looking for a big crowd and it's going to be really lively exciting and fun."

Fans lined up down the street at noon when the gates opened. Free parking. Diehard tailgaters set up shop with plenty of steaks and swag.

Average season attendance in 2017 was 18,000 a game. So it's hoped having 60,000 fans here all at once will generate excitement for a new stadium and keeping the team in Oakland.

