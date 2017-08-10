The Oakland Athletics want to hear from their fans.The team has put on their listening ears and launched a survey.The A's want to find out what the fans want in a new ballpark from the design, seating options, pricing -- you name it. The organization says they'll announce a location later this year and want feedback on that as well."Howard Terminal is a gorgeous site right on the water, very close to Jack London Square, and all of the great restaurants and things that are there," said Chris Giles.The survey will be up for six weeks, giving fans time to weigh in.