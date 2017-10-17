PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Basketball season is back and the Warriors are defending their second NBA title in three years.
A very special guest visited ABC7 -- the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. And of course, ABC7 News staff couldn't wait to take a picture with "Larry."
Watch the video to see our fan photos!
VIDEOS: Highlights from 2017 Golden State Warriors Parade & Rally
We want to see your Dub Nation pride! Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7 and we may show them online or on TV!
Click here for full coverage on the Warriors.
PHOTOS: 2017 Golden State Warriors victory parade and rally
VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes look at Warriors Media Day 2017