Punches thrown during Giants vs Nationals game in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A fight broke out between the Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper and San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland during a game on Monday after Harper was hit by a pitch.
Both teams rushed the field shortly after the punches were thrown.
Strickland and Harper were both ejected from the game.
This is Harper's ninth career ejection and Strickland's first.
This is the Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland Fight #Nats #giants pic.twitter.com/BbkJuQTa3B— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 29, 2017
Another angle Harper and Strickland #Nats #Giants pic.twitter.com/nG64tW9nfB— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 29, 2017