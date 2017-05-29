SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Punches thrown during Giants vs Nationals game in SF

Nationals' Bryce Harper hits Giants' Hunter Strickland in the face after being hit with a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2017 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A fight broke out between the Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper and San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland during a game on Monday after Harper was hit by a pitch.

Both teams rushed the field shortly after the punches were thrown.

Strickland and Harper were both ejected from the game.

This is Harper's ninth career ejection and Strickland's first.

