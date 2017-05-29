Punches thrown during Giants vs Nationals game in SF

This is the Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland Fight #Nats #giants pic.twitter.com/BbkJuQTa3B — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 29, 2017

A fight broke out between the Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper and San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland during a game on Monday after Harper was hit by a pitch.Both teams rushed the field shortly after the punches were thrown.Strickland and Harper were both ejected from the game.This is Harper's ninth career ejection and Strickland's first.