  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SPORTS
espn

Raiders beef up defense with addition of Tahir Whitehead, Marcus Gilchrist

The Oakland Raiders shored up their defense on Thursday with the acquisition of two potential starters in free agency, linebacker Tahir Whitehead and safety Marcus Gilchrist.

The deals for Whitehead and Gilchrist were two of several big player moves the Raiders made on Thursday during the league's free-agent period. Oakland also signed wide receiver Jordy Nelson, releasing receiver Michael Crabtree to make room for Nelson; signed running back Doug Martin and fullback Keith Smith; and finalized deals with blocking tight ends Derek Carrier and Lee Smith that had been agreed to earlier in the week.

Gilchrist joins the Raiders on a one-year deal after playing seven seasons with the Chargers, Jets and Houston. He has 11 interceptions, 32 passes defensed, 4 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. He will likely step in as a starter alongside Karl Joseph.

The 29-year-old was cut by the Jets in May of last year after playing only two seasons with the team despite signing a four-year deal in 2015. Gilchrist tore his patellar tendon in Week 14 of the 2016 season and had major knee surgery that December.

Whitehead joins the Raiders after spending his first six seasons with Lions. He has 378 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 4 interceptions and 18 passes defensed in 93 career games.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
sportsespnhouston texansdetroit lionsnfltahir whiteheadoakland raidersmarcus gilchrist
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Kings rally late against shorthanded and now-reeling Warriors
Injured Warriors play short, don't have enough against Kings
Kane, Sharks take on Canucks in Vancouver
Kane scores 4 goals to lead Sharks past Flames 7-4
Kevin Durant sidelined with rib injury suffered in collision with Karl-Anthony Towns
More Sports
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos